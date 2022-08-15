“Bored the F out of me” - Eric Bischoff comments on the possibility of returning to WWE

Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently commented on the possibility of him returning to WWE.

Bischoff was one of the key figures in the rise of WCW. After its downfall, the former EVP signed with WWE. Later on, he played a role in IMPACT Wrestling (TNA) as well.

In 2020, the WWE Hall of Famer made a special appearance on AEW. In the Triple H era, fans have been speculating that whether the veteran could reunite with The Game.

On SHAK Wrestling, Bischoff was asked by Shakiel Mahjouri about a potential return to WWE. He replied by saying there is no need for him in WWE, and the former WCW producer does not know what he can offer to the company.

Bischoff also mentioned that he was bored with the product for a decade and is happy that the product is changing now.

"No, because there's no need for me. What I have to contribute at this point is — we're beginning to see on television. Maybe this is just me being so hyper-optimistic because the last 10 years of wrestling has bored the F outta me. I want to be excited about it. I want to be interested, I talked about it. I've been in the business for 35 years. Damn, I want to be excited about the business. But it's just bored me to death for such a long time,” said Eric Bischoff. [h/t fightful.com]

Eric Bischoff on why WWE doesn't need him

While speaking on the same show, the former WCW producer also discussed why WWE didn't need him at this point.

He mentioned that WWE is now figuring out how to be committed to producing a disciplined story structure by sticking to the weekly episodic structure format. This was Bischoff's forte; thus, he would not add anything new or fresh to the product.

"But they [WWE] don't need me. That discipline and that story structure and a commitment to the format and episodic television is the one thing that separated me from everybody else that was doing it for a long time. But if they're figuring that out in WWE hell, they don't need to spend the plane ticket on me," the Hall of Famer said. [h/t fightful.com]

Do you think Eric Bischoff will return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

