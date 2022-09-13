"Most underrated, incredible talent" - Eric Bischoff compares WWE star to Kurt Angle

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff feels that former world champion Dolph Ziggler is similar to legend Kurt Angle in many ways.

Before his career as a WWE Superstar, Ziggler was an amateur wrestler like Kurt Angle and represented Kent State University.

On the latest edition of the 83 Weeks podcast, a fan asked Eric Bischoff about the current stars he'd pick if he were to start a promotion. The veteran named Dolph Ziggler as one Superstar he'd definitely have, thanks to his believability factor.

"I still think Dolph Ziggler is one of the most underrated, incredible talent that's out there, all the time. He's just perfect. He's really versatile, I think he's got some depth, you know, given his amateur background, his believability - that's why I feel the way I feel - his believability of the ring," Bishchoff said.

The Hall of Famer also compared Ziggler to WWE legend Kurt Angle:

He reminds me a little bit of Kurt Angle. I know they're not in the same category necessarily as amateur wrestlers, but just like Kurt had the ability to go out and just be a legitimate man-killing machine, because of his credibility, and then on Tuesday night, he could do stand-up with you," added Eric. [1:02:12-1:02:54]

Bischoff feels that Ziggler, like Angle, is comfortable being a serious star as well as featuring in comedic storylines. He thinks the diversity Ziggler has showcased over the years makes him a standout player.

Eric Bischoff named another WWE star he would build a wrestling promotion around

Bischoff named Becky Lynch as another star that he would like to build a wrestling promotion around.

The Hall of Famer praised Lynch's ability to eviscerate people on the microphone while also possessing the ability to give someone a beatdown. He has previously commended The Man's character work at length.

He did say, however, that he doesn't like Lynch's current gimmick as it is too glitzy and glamorous.

Bischoff feels that MJF is another star he would love to have in his pro wrestling promotion.

