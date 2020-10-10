Eric Bischoff eviscerates RETRIBUTION member in latest Twitter exchange

RETRIBUTION's war against, well, everything they don't like hasn't been confined to the ring. In quite an appropriately modern fashion, the factions feuds have moved over to social media, as well. One of those targets is currently the former Raw General Manager, Eric Bischoff. Unfortunately for these masked menaces, this isn't Bischoff's first rodeo.

Two weeks ago, in an interview with Wrestling Inc., the former WCW President didn't mince words when it came to his opinion of the current story playing out on WWE Raw.

"I think it sucks, Why are they there? What's the story? What is the inciting incident? What is the motivation? What is the reason that they're there? …It maybe had the potential of being a good idea before it wasn't."

The group's spokesman at the time, T-BAR (no, seriously) had a pretty clever response.

Thank you @EBischoff. You are a huge inspiration for #RETRIBUTION! We too aspire to one day destroy a billion dollar wrestling company and bury it under fiery wreckage. pic.twitter.com/xGJXkdNzrc — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) September 27, 2020

That back and forth would continue up until Friday when Bischoff decided to quit messing around and pull out one of the most dangerous weapons in any Internet confrontation: the Urban Dictionary.

Eric Bischoff fires back and it hurts

When you're busy executive producing television shows, brewing your own beer, and just generally being Eric Bischoff, sometimes you just have to blow something up and then walk away as it explodes.

When T-BAR decided to take a shot not just at Bischoff, but Bischoff's podcast, Easy E decided that he had had quite enough of this nonsense, thank you very much.

Essentially, Eric Bischoff found an entry in the popular online slang dictionary that equates the RETRIBUTION member's name with a term for when a particular form of undergarment is visible on a person. Harsh.

Bischoff is currently not employed by WWE, so it's unlikely this spat will go any further than Twitter. However, it's always interesting to see Bischoff involved in the business is at least some way.