Eric Bischoff hopes WWE star returns after 11-year in-ring absence at WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on April 19-20. In a recent podcast episode, Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on Corey Graves possibly wrestling at the event.

Graves criticized WWE on X after Pat McAfee replaced him as Michael Cole's commentary partner. The 40-year-old moved from main roster programming to NXT as part of the broadcast team changes. However, he did not appear on this week's NXT episode.

Although it has been reported that Graves' frustrations are legitimate, Bischoff said on 83 Weeks that WWE should turn the controversy into a WrestleMania storyline:

"I love this business sometimes, and this is one of those times. This, to me, right now is one of the most interesting scenarios potentially for WrestleMania. You've got the big names, everybody can fantasy-book, and it's all f***ing awesome, but this, I am so hoping that this is an angle." [1:29 – 1:55]

Graves has not wrestled since being forced to retire from in-ring competition in 2014 due to concussion issues. In 2022, the former NXT star received clearance to wrestle again.

Eric Bischoff applauds Corey Graves for keeping fans guessing

In the 1990s, Eric Bischoff was instrumental in WCW's television ratings success over WWE when Nitro and RAW went head-to-head on Monday nights. The former WCW President later worked for WWE as an on-screen authority figure.

Having been around the wrestling business for more than three decades, Bischoff usually knows when a behind-the-scenes drama is fiction or reality. Regarding the Corey Graves story, he is unsure whether the commentator is airing real grievances or playing a character:

"You always know, even if it's done well, you know," Bischoff continued. "But, in this case, you [host Conrad Thompson] and I are not sure, and you're much more of a wrestling fan than I am and I spent 30 years doing it. So, between the two of us and our different perspectives, if we're not sure, neither's anybody else, and if they indeed architected that point, or this particular stage of it, that tells me how much fun we're gonna have in the future." [6:56 – 7:25]

Legendary commentator Jim Ross was often told to change shows during his WWE career. He reacted to Graves' situation by sharing some advice for his fellow announcer.

