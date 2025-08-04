Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan "did not want me around," Vince Russo says (Exclusive)

Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan reunited in TNA after playing a pivotal role in WCW's success over WWE in the 1990s. Vince Russo, a former writer for all three companies, recently reflected on his time working with the two men in TNA.

Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, passed away at the age of 71 on July 24. In 2010, The Hulkster received creative control after becoming one of the biggest signings in TNA history. At the two-time WWE Hall of Famer's request, former TNA President Dixie Carter also hired Bischoff as a behind-the-scenes executive and on-screen character.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling host Mac Davis, Russo claimed Bischoff and Hogan did not want him in TNA:

"Now, Mac, if it was up to Eric, and probably Hulk, too, when Dixie hired them, she fires my a**. They did not want me around, but Dixie wanted me around." [3:00 – 3:18]

Watch the video above to hear Vince Russo reveal the full story behind Dixie Carter hiring Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan.

Vince Russo on his relationship with Dixie Carter compared to Hulk Hogan

In 2000, Hulk Hogan filed a defamation lawsuit against Vince Russo following their infamous WCW Bash at the Beach incident. After the case was dismissed, the two men made amends before working together again in TNA.

According to Russo, Carter wanted to keep him on the TNA creative team because she knew he always told the truth:

"It's funny, Mac, because Dixie was always being worked by wrestlers, and she knew I wasn't one of them, and I would get into so many arguments with Dixie because I was the guy that told her the truth, and I was the guy that told her what she didn't want to hear. So if it were up to them, they're in and I'm out, but Dixie was not ready to let me go." [3:19 – 3:46]

Russo also opened up about a major mistake TNA made when Hogan joined the company.

