This past week on WWE RAW, which was the go-show for Survivor Series, Drew McIntyre won back the WWE Championship from Randy Orton, beginning his second reign as the champion. The Scottish Psychopath will now face Roman Reigns at next week's Survivor Series pay-per-view, in a Champion vs Champion match.

Following the win, WWE posted a tweet with the words "Drew World Order", comparing McIntyre to the legendary New World Order faction of WCW and later WWE.

Eric Bischoff jokes about suing WWE

The mastermind behind nWo was Eric Bischoff, who ran WCW back in the day. The faction first had the duo of Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, who had moved from Vince McMahon's WWE to Bischoff's WCW in 1996.

They were made to seem like rebels of WWE when they debuted on WCW, but were in fact signed with WCW. This led to WWE filing a lawsuit against WCW.

Eric Bischoff quickly latched on to this in the above tweet and joked about it by stating that he would sue WWE for the use of the "Drew World Order" caption, which is similar to New World Order.

You’re going to be hearing from my attorneys. This is an obvious attempt to confuse the audience byway of infringement of the NEW WORLD ORDER trademark held by...wait...shit. Nevermind. @83Weeks https://t.co/3psxc1ZpJh — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) November 17, 2020

Bischoff had spoken about the WWE lawsuit previously and discussed the similarities between Scott Hall's character on WWE and WCW on his 83 Weeks podcast last year:

"Now, I’m not going to suggest that there wasn’t some similarities between Scott Hall’s appearance when he showed up in WCW and his former character in WWF, Razor Ramon. And I think the slicked back hair, exactly the way it looked, with the curl exactly the way it looked was probably the thing that got WWE — I don’t know, we never really had that discussion — but it was probably one of the things that really got their attention, they hung their hat on. But well, I tell you what, even after all these years, one of the things that — when I say it pisses me off, it’s just like, ‘Goddammit! We could’ve won that!'” (H/T 411 Mania)

Drew McInytre got the win over Randy Orton after landing a Claymore on the 14-time Champion and he will now face Reigns at this Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view.