Eric Bischoff makes major revelation about signing Bret Hart to WCW after the Montreal Screwjob 

Eric Bischoff and Bret Hart don’t have the best of relationships. It is understandable considering how underwhelming Bret’s run in WCW was after he had signed for the promotion as the hottest wrestler in the world at the time, coming off the "Montreal Screwjob" incident. The former WCW boss has now made a major admission about The Hitman’s move to Turner’s wrestling promotion.

Wrestling fans and Hart alike blame Bischoff for how he used the Canadian in WCW. He was introduced in the company as a guest referee and all the momentum he had died down eventually. The five-time WWE Champion had to retire from in ring action after a concussion in a match with WCW’s golden boy, Goldberg.

On his "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff admitted that the signing was a mistake that didn’t work out well for any of the parties involved. He described it as a losing situation for everyone. He predicted that The Hart Family member would have stayed with WWE, albeit for a much lesser salary, if he didn’t make the signing.

You can check out his comments below:

"No reflection on him, but Bret Hart. I mean, nothing good came out of it. Not for him. Not for us. Not for the fans. Everybody lost... Either he would have [gone to ECW or Japan] or he would have gone back and worked for Vince for a significantly less amount of money than he had been promised. I'm sure Bret would say the same thing. It may be the one time we'll agree on something," said Bischoff.

The former WCW Chairman added:

"That was just a bad situation. I strive for, embrace, and I'm grateful for opportunities where everybody wins. If there's three parties involved, and it's a win-win-win situation, that's optimal, right? You hope for these types of opportunities throughout your career or your life. With Bret, it was a lose-lose-lose, and for that reason alone, I wish I wouldn't have done it," concluded Bischoff.

Eric Bischoff predicts released WWE star will join AEW

WWE released a long list of talent after their merger with UFC was completed. It saw many high profile departures, including the likes of Mustafa Ali. Eric Bischoff had become friends with Ali when he was part of WWE in 2019, and he has now reacted to the former Cruiserweight Champion's release.

"I think he’s an amazing talent. I’m pretty good friends with him. I’ve stayed in regular contact with him since I left in 2019. I think the world of him. He’s an amazing talent and I know he has an amazing amount of drive and ambition. My guess, what I’ve come to know of him, suggests to me that if anything, he will be even more motivated and inspired than he was two days ago. I would not be shocked at all, based on his own desire, ambition and abilities, to see him in AEW," said Eric Bischoff. [H/T: Fightful]

The former WCW chairman, speaking on his "Strictly Business" podcast, stated that Ali is extremely talented and equally driven and ambitious. These characteristics will hold him in good stead after his release being someone, the rival promotion AEW, could do with. Let’s see if Bischoff’s prediction comes true and Ali indeed makes the move.

If you use quotes from this article please credit to the original source of the "83 weeks" podcast. Also provide transcription credit to Fightful.