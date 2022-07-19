"The product has gotten soft" - Eric Bischoff shares his thoughts on the huge excepted change for WWE RAW 

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently shared his opinion on Monday Night RAW's presumed change in content rating.

In 2008, the company decided to alter its rating from TV-14 which caters to a more adult viewership, to present a family-friendly PG program. Last week, it was reported that after 14 years, Monday Night RAW will be returning to a TV-14 rating.

Speaking on Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on WWE's decision to change the red brand's current presentation.

"Some of [the implications] may be real and tangible and others subtle and possibly not so significant,” he said. “I think it’s going to create a lot of anticipation, right? I think there’s going to be a lot of people who maybe have tuned out over the years because the product has gotten soft since 2008, meaning it needs to be palatable for children to keep the advertisers and the network happy." H/T Wrestling Inc

Regardless of the quality of the show, fans will undoubtedly tune into next week's Monday Night RAW, where the show is expected to have a much more mature rating.

Former WWE head writer has his say on the content rating change

With the company seemingly changing RAW's creative appearance, many are hoping that the content will be similar to WWE's most successful period in the late 1990s, The Attitude Era.

One person who had a key role in making the Attitude Era what it was, was Vince Russo, who recently spoke about the change in ratings on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo.

"Just now [WWE is changing the rating]?” Russo said. “Just now?! Wait a minute, bro, what about the last five years?! That was okay with you?! It’s funny because now you gotta ask yourself the question: was there one thing that really ticked him off that he hated? Because come on, Chris, we know this has been a terrible show for years, man." H/T Sportskeeda

With Russo's words in mind, whilst there is excitement to see what a modern TV-14 rated episode of RAW will look like, it is also worth noting that the quality of the product has decreased greatly over the past few years.

