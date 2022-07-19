"This has been a terrible show for years" - WWE veteran on Vince McMahon's unexpected RAW decision (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has questioned why Vince McMahon decided to change WWE RAW’s content rating.

Reports emerged last week that the Monday night show will now have a TV-14 rating. WWE’s flagship program has been rated PG since 2008, meaning superstars are usually forbidden from purposely drawing blood and swearing.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, has reviewed every RAW episode over the last eight years. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Writing With Russo” show, he jokingly asked Dr. Chris Featherstone whether McMahon realized that the show is not enjoyable.

“Just now [WWE is changing the rating]?” Russo said. “Just now?! Wait a minute, bro, what about the last five years?! That was okay with you?! It’s funny because now you gotta ask yourself the question: was there one thing that really ticked him off that he hated? Because come on, Chris, we know this has been a terrible show for years, man.” [4:02-4:24]

Watch the video above to hear Russo’s thoughts on which segment last made him “pop” during a RAW episode.

Vince Russo’s experience working for Vince McMahon

Andrew Zarian @AndrewZarian There was a memo within USA Network that went out this morning regarding WWE Raw changing to TV-14 on July 18th.Apparently that was sent out prematurely and the day was not finalized. There was a memo within USA Network that went out this morning regarding WWE Raw changing to TV-14 on July 18th.Apparently that was sent out prematurely and the day was not finalized.

In the late 1990s, Vince Russo worked alongside Ed Ferrara as WWE’s head writer when RAW regularly drew its highest television ratings. The two men presented their ideas to Vince McMahon, who ultimately had the final say on storyline developments.

Reflecting on that period, Russo believes he and Ferrara were more aware of the on-screen WWE product than their boss:

“He was not watching the product as closely as we were,” Russo said. “He couldn’t. The guy’s running the company. Let’s be honest, he’s running every aspect of the company. Me and Ed are zeroing in on the TV show, so we literally knew more about the television show than Vince McMahon did.” [3:33-3:53]

What changes do you think WWE will make following the end of the PG rating? Let us know in the comments!

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Writing With Russo” and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Find out why Brock Lesnar thought he'd get fired here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far