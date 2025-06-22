Eric Bischoff responds to outrageous Hulk Hogan deathbed rumor

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has responded to a serious rumor about Hulk Hogan's health. The veteran admitted Hogan has had some issues, but made it clear that Bubba The Love Sponge's comments are "bulls**t."
A few days ago, Bubba The Love Sponge took the wrestling world by storm by claiming Hogan was on his deathbed. He also said Hogan's family was called to say their last goodbyes to the legend. It didn't take long before TMZ reported the rumor was false.
Now, WWE Hall of Famer and Hulk Hogan's close friend Eric Bischoff has commented on the rumor on his 83 Weeks podcast. He was blunt in his response to Bubba The Love Sponge's comments and called them "bulls**t."
“Kind of had a couple issues with, I think just, you know, your body can only handle so much anesthesia over a certain period of time. And he’s had a lot of anesthesia. And I think between that and some of the prescription medication that he was on coming out of that surgery just kind of combined and set him back a little bit. But no, prognosis is good. You know, the rumors of the family gathering in the hospital, that’s the part that was just all bullsh*t. But yeah, he had a bit of a setback because of neck surgery, but he’s going to kick out like he always does, and he’ll be fine.” [H/T Wrestling News]
Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff go way back
Back in the mid-90s, Bischoff tried to convince The Hulkster to turn heel to revitalize his waning career. Hogan wasn't thrilled about the idea of being a bad guy on WCW TV, but eventually agreed.
At Bash At The Beach 1996, Hulk Hogan turned heel and joined The Outsiders, thus forming the nWo. Bischoff, Hogan, and WCW almost put WWE out of business back then, before things took a turn and Vince McMahon eventually bought the company.