Eric Bischoff reveals his pick for John Cena's final WWE opponent

John Cena will retire from WWE in-ring competition at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. In a recent podcast episode, Hall of Fame wrestling executive Eric Bischoff addressed rumors about the 48-year-old's possible final opponent.

On September 20, Brock Lesnar landed six consecutive F-5s en route to recording an impressive win over Cena at Wrestlepalooza. Since then, many fans have speculated that the two could meet again in a rematch at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Reacting to the online gossip, Bischoff said on his 83 Weeks podcast that he hopes the long-term rivals face off one more time.

"If the story going forward is as you previously laid out and this ends up with John and Brock in John's final match, and John finally overcomes, it's a redemption story. I love redemption stories. They always work for me. If it's a Disney redemption story, I'll actually shed a tear or two. If there's a dog involved, I'll be a balling idiot. So, I hope that that [Cena vs. Lesnar] is the case."

Bischoff also gave John Cena's WWE farewell tour a grade, taking into account his short-lived heel run and return to his popular babyface persona.

Eric Bischoff's reaction to Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena

The Wrestlepalooza match received widespread criticism on social media, mostly due to Brock Lesnar's dominance and John Cena's lack of offense.

Eric Bischoff believes the bout was "not good" as a one-off. However, he is willing to reserve judgment in case Lesnar's victory leads to a rematch further down the line.

"I don't like when other people do it, so I'm not gonna speculate, but if it's part of a story, I think it would be a great story because redemptions always work," Bischoff said. "If it wasn't part of the story and it was just, 'Well, here's what we're gonna do tonight and why,' not good, but we'll find out."

In the immediate future, Cena's sights are set on AJ Styles. The legendary rivals will face off one last time at Crown Jewel on October 11 in Perth, Australia.

