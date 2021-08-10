Eric Bischoff reveals which recent WWE release "shocked" him

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has expressed his shock at WWE's decision to release two-time WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling icon Ric Flair.

On the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff was excited for the opportunities that are now available to Flair. But he made it clear that he was stunned by the fact that The Nature Boy was released in the first place.

“Yes, I am most definitely shocked," said Bischoff. "I’m excited for Ric. Ric’s had more opportunities sitting in front of him now than he probably did 20 years ago, outside of wrestling. I’m excited for and love Ric. We’ve gotten very close over the last few years and happy for him. But just like we talked about, shocked that something like this could happen at this particular period in time. Shocked.” (H/T 411 Mania)

Bischoff explained that he was also surprised by the timing of Bray Wyatt's release, as AEW is gaining more momentum with each passing day. Bischoff stated that he believes AEW is in a "phenomenal position" at the moment, following the release of Wyatt and the potential arrival of both CM Punk and Daniel Bryan.

Ric Flair on why he asked for his WWE release

Ric Flair asked for his release from WWE and was granted it by the company last week. Flair revealed in an interview following his release that he and WWE management did not see eye-to-eye regarding Flair's business commitments.

"We just didn't see eye to eye on some business opportunities that I wanted to pursue, so I asked for my release," said Flair. "There has been no animosity and everything has been on friendly terms. It happens sometimes in business; you just don't see eye to eye."

Flair dismissed suggestions of his unhappiness with the way his daughter Charlotte is being booked. He also stated that he does not have any animosity with anyone in WWE.

Edited by Colin Tessier