Eric Bischoff shares his honest opinion on Ric Flair's in-ring return

Eric Bischoff has given his take on whether Ric Flair should return to the ring for one final match.

Flair, 73, is due to wrestle for the first time in more than a decade on July 31st. The event will be held at the Nashville Fairgrounds, in conjunction with the Starrcast V pro wrestling convention. Tickets sold out within 24 hours of going on sale.

Many in the pro wrestling business have raised concerns about The Nature Boy’s health, particularly being that he has a pacemaker in his chest. Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, former WCW executive Bischoff explained why he has no problem with the 16-time world champion returning.

“If you can get yourself in shape and do the things you have to do… no, Ric Flair doesn’t need to do this, but he wants to do it,” Bischoff said. “I can’t wait to be there. I wanna just get a taste of that big ball of vibe, I really do. I wanna be there when it happens.” [2:01:56-2:02:10]

Flair will participate in a six-man tag team match at the event. FTR and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express are due to be involved, but the sixth person has not yet been revealed.

Eric Bischoff compares Ric Flair to Sir Mick Jagger

At the age of 78, Sir Mick Jagger still regularly performs concerts with The Rolling Stones. The rock band are set to embark on a 14-date tour throughout June and July to celebrate 60 years together.

Comparing Ric Flair’s comeback to The Rolling Stones, Bischoff explained why The Dirtiest Player in the Game wrestling again is simply not about money.

“Do you think Mick Jagger and The Rolling Stones tour because they need to?” Bischoff said. “They tour because they love to. They tour because getting on that stage and connecting with that audience and getting hit with that big ball of vibe is something that they can’t replace with anything else, and they can still go out and do it. So why not?” [2:01:33-2:01:55]

Flair’s most recent match ended in defeat against Sting during an IMPACT Wrestling/TNA taping on September 12, 2011. He had previously retired from in-ring competition on March 30, 2008 after losing to Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24.

Please credit 83 Weeks and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Ric Flair return to the ring? Yes No 7 votes so far