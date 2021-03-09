"The least successful World Heavyweight Champion" - Eric Bischoff on former WWE Superstar

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff has said that Bret Hart was the "least successful World Heavyweight Champion" in WWE. Bischoff said that Hart was not a "main-event" draw in the company.

Bret Hart was a five-time WWE Champion while also winning the Intercontinental, United States, and Tag Team titles. He was in WWE for over a decade, leaving in acrimonious circumstances in 1997.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff stated that Bret Hart was not a "big draw," and in the long history of WWE, he was the least successful World Heavyweight Champion.

"His drawing power in the WWE was well documented by anyone who wants to do the research in an objective way. He was not a main-event draw in WWE. That’s it, that’s a fact, it’s not my fault, I wasn’t there, I didn’t book him – it just didn’t work. He was the champion, he was the face of the company, and he was the least successful World Heavyweight Champion or at least one of in WWE history – which is a long freakin’ history. It is what it is.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

What kept Bret Hart motivated to become Champion once again?

Eric Bischoff had a parting shot at Bret Hart as he said that the Hall of Famer is a person "who has to have somebody to hate in order to have something to talk about".

Eric Bischoff and Bret Hart's relationship

Eric Bischoff and Bret Hart haven't seen eye-to-eye for years. Bischoff recently stated that Hart was boring to watch, despite him being a great technical wrestler.

Hart has called Bischoff an "idiot" and that he had "zero ideas" for wrestling.

"Maybe the single stupidest idiot that ever got into wrestling. A guy that never came through on anything he ever said, he had zero ideas for wrestling. I’ve heard him say that I came there and I was a broken man. That I didn’t have it in the heart anymore. That I broke my heart with wrestling. That’s such horsesh*t.”

"He was the stupidest guy I ever met.."
@BretHart responds to @EBischoff's claims on @83Weeks that he 'brought nothing creatively' to his WCW run



Subscribe here for the full interview: https://t.co/IuOwPmGtEn pic.twitter.com/doC0RGLIOs — The Pro Wrestling Show (@ProWrestleShow) June 7, 2018