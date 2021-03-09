"He wanted to kill Vince McMahon when I started working with him" - Eric Bischoff on two-time WWE Hall of Famer

Eric Bischoff has stated that Bret Hart "wanted to kill Vince McMahon" and "hated" everybody in WWE after leaving the company in the 90s.

Bret Hart was a key player in WWE in the 1990s, before he left the company to join WCW. WWE were in a cash crunch and couldn't afford to pay Hart's salary, which forced The Hitman to leave the company. Eric Bischoff, who was President of WCW, hired Bret Hart, but Hart's run with the company was not a success.

While speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff talked about how Bret Hart was "miserable" and hated several people in the business, from Vince McMahon to Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, and Bischoff himself.

"He wanted to kill Vince McMahon when I started working with him. He hated Shawn Michaels, he hated Ric Flair, he hated everybody in WWE – probably not everybody but a lot of people. He was miserable; Vince McMahon was the anti-Christ – until he got to go into the Hall of Fame. Then it’s time to kiss and make up. Then Eric [Bischoff] was the anti-Christ then Hogan was the anti-Christ. He’s so obvious and look to this day I do respect Bret, many aspects of Bret Hart as a performer. I still think in the ring today, and I’ve said this before, I’m not going to change my opinion. " (H/T Rajah

On this day, 23 years ago, Bret Hart made his #WCW debut on Monday Nitro!



J.J. Dillion revealed Hart would be the special guest referee between Eric Bischoff and Larry Zybyszko at #Starrcade. #83Weeks pic.twitter.com/QgenkE2wxQ — 83 Weeks (@83Weeks) December 15, 2020

Bischoff also said that he still believes that Bret Hart was one of the best technical wrestlers of his generation, but he wasn't "the biggest star".

Vince McMahon and Bret Hart's relationship now

Vince McMahon with Bret Hart at the 2019 Hall of Fame

For a long time, Bret Hart and Vince McMahon did not see eye-to-eye, following the latter's betrayal of The Hitman when he was in WWE. But, it seems that their relationship has now been mended, which he spoke about last year.

"I think me and Vince have reached an understanding where we don’t bring up a lot of old, dodgy stuff, and we kind of buried the hatchet."

Hart has been inducted twice into the WWE Hall of Fame, once as a singles performer and another time as part of The Hart Foundation.

July 1997. Heel Bret Hart confronting Vince McMahon on Monday Night Raw.



Legend. pic.twitter.com/EYsGDqGdUk — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) July 22, 2020