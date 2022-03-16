"Most underrated talent" - Eric Bischoff says top WWE star could've been a good fit in nWo

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff rates Dolph Ziggler highly and feels that the former world champion would've fit in well in the nWo.

The nWo ran riot over WCW in the 90s and perhaps was one of the main reasons why the company beat WWE in the Monday Night Wars. The faction consisted of some of the biggest names in pro wrestling, which included the likes of Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Randy Savage, to name a few.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff was asked which current star would have been a good fit in the nWo. He said that Ziggler would be at the top of his list and thinks that the ex-world champion is an underrated talent in the company.

“Dolph Ziggler has always been at the top of my list. I think he’s one of the most underrated talents in WWE. I see this cat and he reminds me so much of Kurt Angle. In the sense that he’s got so much range, he can be a comedic, pain in the ass, smarmy heel or he can be a legitimate badass killer. He can do one night and one the next night and there’s not a lot of people that have that kind of range," said Bischoff. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Nic Nemeth @HEELZiggler “In that case, I’d like to announce my triumphant return to wrestling” “In that case, I’d like to announce my triumphant return to wrestling” https://t.co/weFck2dolL

Eric Bischoff feels that Dolph Ziggler's move to NXT could be a good move for him as it may offer him "creative flexibility" when compared to RAW and SmackDown.

WWE star Dolph Ziggler's NXT Championship run may be "temporary"

The Showoff won the NXT Championship for the first time in his career at the Roadblock show, defeating champion Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa in a triple threat match. As per recent reports, his title reign may not last long.

"Yeah but it’s only temporary, because I’ve seen people go ‘Oh my god they put the title on a 41-year-old guy in developmental.' It’s just to set up Bron Breakker winning the title on a big show,” said the report.

On this week's NXT, Ziggler defeated LA Knight in a title match, which was his first title defense since winning it earlier this month.

