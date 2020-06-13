Eric Bischoff shares honest reactions to WWE removing Paul Heyman as RAW's Executive Director

Eric Bischoff said Paul Heyman gets more credit than he deserves!

The former Executive Director of SmackDown also sent a message to Heyman.

Erich Bischoff and Paul Heyman.

The news of Paul Heyman being removed from the Executive Director's position on RAW has surprised everyone and rightfully so. WWE consolidated the creative teams of both brands, which will now be led by Bruce Prichard, while Paul Heyman will focus on his on-screen job.

Eric Bischoff, who was in a similar role as Paul Heyman, reacted to Paul Heyman's demotion during his appearance on 'After the 83 weeks with Christy Olson'.

The news regarding Paul Heyman broke while Bischoff was live on the show and he was unsurprisingly stunned to be informed about the same. He said that his first reaction would be to send his good friend Bruce Prichard a congratulatory message.

"My first reaction is I'm going to send Bruce Prichard a text that says congratulations, with a question mark."

Eric Bischoff went on to share his thoughts about Paul Heyman, and he described the former ECW boss to be 'quirky as s***'.' For Bischoff, Heyman was a handful but in a fun and an unthreatening way.

He's quirky as s***. He's got his own thing, you know. Most really creative, highly aggressive people do. Paul was a handful but in a fun and positive way for me, not in a negative or challenging way, but in a way that kind of made you better because he made you think."

Bischoff also sent a message to Paul Heyman stating that this too shall pass and that another opportunity will present itself soon.

Eric Bischoff addressed the criticism against WWE's decision to demote Paul Heyman

Advertisement

The former SmackDown Executive Director also addressed the widespread fan criticism to the significant backstage creative change, and he gave further insight on how Heyman operates.

Bischoff was quick to note that the fans sometimes think that Heyman can't do anything wrong. Heyman, however, is still a human being who also makes mistakes and Bischoff felt that the fans gave him more credit than they should when it came to certain things.

"Paul Heyman has connected to the audience in a way that kind of transcends some of the normal things that a lot of other people have to deal with. He's an icon to many, many people. In the eyes of many wrestling fans Paul can do no wrong. And that's not true, Paul can do wrong, just like we all can. Paul's just a human being. He's a very creative talented human being, but he still a human being that has flaws. but Paul is on such a pedestal that I think people tend to give him a little more credit than they should for some things." H/t Credit: WrestlingNews.co

Bischoff was also confident that his good friend Bruce Prichard would do a stable job of spearheading the creative writing process on both brands.

Eric Bischoff has worked closely with Heyman, and he has also worked in the same role as the now-former Executive Director of RAW. Thus, the former WCW head booker's reactions on the Heyman situation are quite legitimate.

As for Heyman, he is expected to return to his on-screen role, but the WWE could also have something else lined up for him going forward.