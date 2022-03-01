"He may not want to wrestle anymore" - WWE Hall of Famer shares his thoughts on Cesaro's future

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff isn't sure if former superstar Cesaro's future is professional wrestling.

The former United States Champion quietly left the company last week. Multiple reports stated that his contract expired as both parties could not agree on a new one.

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Bischoff discussed The Swiss Cyborg's recent WWE departure and wondered what's next for the star who will once again go by his real name Claudio Castagnoli.

"I'm more interested in why, why did he never reach what everybody thinks his potential is in WWE? Is it because he couldn’t really excel on the mic? I don’t know, but I’d really be curious. He has all the goods, he’s got a great look, he’s good in the ring, he looks like a movie star. There’s a reason why he never made it to the top and I don’t know what that is, curious to find out. He may not want to wrestle anymore. [If he wants to wrestle], the obvious place is AEW, that’s where the money is" Eric Bischoff said. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Is All Elite Wrestling the right fit for Cesaro?

The free-agent market in professional wrestling is arguably the deepest it's ever been. But someone like Cesaro shouldn't be a free agent for very long.

So is All Elite Wrestling the right move for him? Bischoff also weighed in on that being a possibility.

"This is going to sound like I’m taking a shot at AEW, I’m cheering them on believe it or not, but if I’m Cesaro and I’m looking at AEW, do I really want to go there right now?. I mean great you signed for big money and you’re going to be the new shiny object in AEW for a night and then after you make your debut, what happens, Christian? What happens, Jay Lethal? What happens? You go there and disappear after your first big debut and it’s not a bad thing, it is if you’re a talent and want to perform, but there is a lot of talent right now in AEW," Eric Bischoff stated.

What do you make of Bischoff's comments? Do you think AEW would be an excellent fit for The Swiss Cyborg? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

