Eric Bischoff urges WWE to hire 52-year-old star in a new role - "He's so good at it" 

Eric Bischoff recently opened up about a WWE Hall of Famer who he firmly believes should be working in the Stamford-based promotion right now. Bischoff thinks a wrestling mind like X-Pac could do a great job as a coach in the company.

Though X-Pac is signed to a legends contract with WWE, it allows him to make only sporadic appearances here and there, mostly recently in the crowd at RAW's Netflix debut earlier this month. Considering the 52-year-old veteran has been a part of the wrestling business for over three decades, there's no doubt he could be a valuable addition if he were to be hired in a backstage role by the company.

On a recent edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff mentioned that he was surprised that WWE had no job for X-Pac down in Florida at its Performance Center. Bischoff also added that the Hall of Famer was living his best life and that he might be willing to contribute more than just occasional cameo appearances.

"He's so good at it. He's passionate about it. Really, really is good," Bischoff said. "I can't imagine that there's not a role for him down in Florida. Sean's married, he's got a wife who's got a great job in Hollywood and they've got a home and he's got a great life. Just two, three weeks ago when we were together, man, he was living a great life. He may just be ready to make appearances every now and then, I know how that feels. You still love the business. You still have a passion for it, but it's tempered by reality." (H/T WrestlingInc)

WWE legend Eric Bischoff wants Corey Graves to wrestle at WrestleMania 41

On a previous edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff addressed the recent controversy surrounding Corey Graves publicly venting out his frustrations about being moved to NXT's commentary team. Bischoff thinks WWE must capitalize on the chatter generated by the whole incident and turn it into an angle that could lead to Graves stepping back inside the squared circle at WrestleMania 41.

"I love this business sometimes, and this is one of those times. This, to me, right now is one of the most interesting scenarios potentially for WrestleMania. You've got the big names, everybody can fantasy-book, and it's all f***ing awesome, but this, I am so hoping that this is an angle."

After being pulled from TV for a week, Graves returned to NXT last Tuesday, where he shut down all the rumors of being unhappy with the company.

