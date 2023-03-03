“Eric Bischoff will freaking kill you!” – Former wrestling personality reacts to Ric Flair assaulting WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Eric Bischoff is one of the top names in the wrestling world. Through his career in WCW and WWE, he has earned his place in the Hall of Fame. However, Vince Russo has revealed another side of the former RAW General Manager fans may not be aware of.

Bischoff made his name as he led WCW in the Monday Night Wars against WWE. He was vicious as a character. He opted for cutthroat tactics like spoiling the results of what happened on RAW because it was often taped.

When WWE bought out WCW, Bischoff joined his former rival as the RAW General Manager and remains ubiquitous for the role to this day.

During the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws on WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda Wrestling, Vince Russo mentioned how Bischoff had legitimate combat skills and was a black belt.

This came after Dr. Chris Featherstone mentioned an incident where another WWE Hall of Famer, Ric Flair, had legitimately attacked Bischoff backstage.

“Everyone knows Eric Bischoff and I aren’t the best of friends. But bro, legitimately, Eric’s a bada**. And you know how I know that? The relationship with Ernest 'The Cat' Miller and Eric started – Eric brought Garrett in for Karate lessons – and then Eric started talking to The Cat and said, ‘Listen bro, I’m a black belt, you mind if I start training?’"

He also mentioned how Ernest “The Cat” Miller, a three-time Karate World Champion who trained Bischoff's son Garrett, gave props to the former RAW General Manager's skills.

"When he came in, Ernest started putting Eric over like, ‘Eric Bischoff will freaking kill you!’ So coming from Ernest, Eric is like, I wonder if Bischoff knew that. Because as a shoot man, Eric would have really hurt him [Flair].” (3:37–4:32)

Eric Bischoff also recently proposed an alternate booking of Bray Wyatt

While Bischoff is no longer involved in booking shows, during a recent Kick Rocks podcast episode, he commented on Wyatt's current push.

He added that he was hopeful Wyatt’s push would end up going somewhere.

"I'm just going to watch and see where it goes. That's some really bizarre stuff. The character and presentation – first of all, it's cool as hell – but I don't know how to relate to it. What do I want from that character? Do I want him to emerge as a hero? Maybe an anti-hero?"

It remains to be seen how WWE chooses to book Wyatt, with fans split about his storylines.

Who do you think would win a legitimate fight between Ric Flair and Eric Bischoff? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

