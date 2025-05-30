Eric Bischoff on WWE possibly making major change after 41 years

Eric Bischoff shares his opinions about past and present WWE topics on his weekly podcast. On the latest episode, the former WCW President addressed whether WrestleMania could be held outside of the United States and Canada for the first time.

WrestleMania 42 was due to take place in New Orleans on April 11-12, 2026. However, WWE recently announced that the two-night event will emanate from a different location instead. Las Vegas, London, and Saudi Arabia have been rumored as possible destinations.

Bischoff said on 83 Weeks that he would like WWE to choose another US-based venue for WrestleMania. He also explained why The Show of Shows should not be held overseas.

"WWE is an American entertainment brand, and to take your showcase event and move your uniquely American brand to another country, any country, Saudi, England, Germany, France, Italy, India, it doesn't matter," Bischoff stated. "The country doesn't matter. To take it out of the US, it would be like taking the Super Bowl [out of the US]. Can you imagine Major League Baseball taking the World Series out of the US? That's how it rubs me." [26:35 – 27:19]

Of the previous 41 WrestleMania events, 39 were staged in the United States. WrestleMania 6 and WrestleMania 18 took place in Canada.

Eric Bischoff on WWE potentially upsetting US fans

In 2007, the National Football League (NFL) began hosting annual games in England. Since then, matches have been held in countries including Brazil, Germany, and Mexico.

Eric Bischoff understands the NFL and WWE want to expand internationally, but he thinks American fans deserve to keep the Super Bowl and WrestleMania:

"Are we surprised when the NFL has games over in Europe? No. When they play in Mexico, are we surprised? No. But if they moved the Super Bowl there, that's a little different, right? That would be a big move, and I think somewhat risky in the sense that your core audience would feel somewhat disenfranchised." [25:45 – 26:19]

Later in the episode, Bischoff revealed which wrestler he would manage if he returned to WWE as an on-screen personality.

