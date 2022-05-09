"I don't regret it"- Eric Young recalls his run with WWE

Eric Young recently stated that he doesn't regret his NXT and main roster run with WWE.

Young signed with the company in 2016 as a part of NXT and was a member of the infamous SANITY group alongside Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain, Sawyer Fulton, and Nikki Cross (Nikki A.S.H.). Eventually, the stable, excluding Nikki, was moved to the main roster as part of SmackDown. Later, Young was booked as a singles star before being let go.

While speaking with Wrestling Epicenter, Young recalled his time in NXT and the group. He shared that he had no regrets and even became close to Triple H, whom he exchanged ideas with.

"I don't regret it. I enjoyed almost my entire time there. My NXT time was very special to me. I loved working with Triple H. He and I became very close. A lot of what you saw with SANITY was my ideas and his ideas. It was a very close collaboration. We grew SANITY into one of the top acts in the company. Tag Team of the Year, Match of the Year. We were a huge part of every show we were on! We were on every Takeover. I'm very proud of that," Young said. [H/T Wrestling Epicenter]

You can watch the interview here:

The group last featured in WWE on SmackDown in April 2019 against The Miz in a handicap match.

Eric Young has no hard feelings about his main roster run and release

While on the developmental brand, Young managed to capture the NXT Tag Team Titles with Wolfe. But following their main roster call-up, the stable didn't have the most successful run. The Sanity member was then transferred to RAW as a singles competitor and was eventually released in 2020.

When asked about his thoughts on the matter, the former WWE Superstar expressed that he has no hard feelings about his release, even complimenting Vince McMahon.

"Everyone knows what happened main roster side. I'm not the first person they missed on - I'm not the last. There is no hard feelings over it. I'm not bitter!... It is nothing personal. He's [Vince McMahon] always treated me kindly. He always made time to listen to me when I pitched ideas and he was complimentary to me early on. Somewhere, he was busy producing a billion dollar television show and he decided I wasn't someone he was interested in so we went our separate ways."

Eric Young is currently wrestling with IMPACT Wrestling as a member of the group Violent by Design.

What did you make of Eric Young and Sanity during their time in NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.

