While interviewing WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, ESPN's own Stephen A Smith recently discussed the potential of joining the world of professional wrestling. He specifically adored the prospect of becoming a "bad guy."

Stephen A Smith is one of the most well-recognized and sometimes controversial sports commentators and journalists in American sports. An avid fan of multiple sports, Smith is best known for his over-the-top antics and "hot takes," which have become a central feature of his on-screen personality.

A recent edition of Smith's First Take program on ESPN featured two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. During the interview, Smith laid out how, in an ideal world, he would join the world of professional wrestling.

The broadcasting legend noted that he would want to be a heel manager, rattling off the names of iconic managers he would wish to imitate.

"Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan, Paul Heyman, and these guys. I would love to be a bad guy manager, I want to be one of those bad guys. I don't want to be a goody two-shoes guy. I want to be the troublemaker bad manager. I think I could pull it off."

However, Smith added that he would demand a "no touching" clause in his contract.

"If they want me to be a bad guy manager, no one can touch me. I'm going to have that as part of my contract. Nobody can touch me. I'm too frail. I can't let them touch me. Ain't nobody bodyslamming me," Stephen A Smith said. [H/T Fightful.com]

Back in March of this year, Stephen A Smith spoke with the current Chief Content Officer of WWE, Triple H. In their interview, The Game announced that he had fully retired from in-ring competition.

If you're interested in sports betting, the New York Jets play the Jacksonville Jaguars this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

WWE Superstar Tommaso Ciampa once sighted Stephen A Smith as an inspiration for how he crafts his in-ring promos

In August of this year, current WWE Superstar and former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa revealed that he was a massive fan of the ESPN personality.

During an interview on Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast, Ciampa stated that his manner of delivering promos was based on Stephen A. Smith.

"Recently, I got into Stephen A. Smith. He's a character, that's what he is. I don't know what he's like in real life, but I know he's not that," Ciampa said. "The same as Ciampa and Tommaso Whitney. I know what Tommaso Whitney is, and he's not Ciampa. Something happens where certain words and phrasing come out that I never use in real life, but it fits that guy. I'm sure Stephen A is the same way."

Tommaso Ciampa has been out of action for the past few months, revealing in October that he was forced to undergo surgery for his hip labrum.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether Stephen A Smith will feature in WWE as a heel manager any time soon.

Who would you like to see Stephen A Smith manage in WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes