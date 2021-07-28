"Every single show" - 6-time champion on giving advice to Nikki A.S.H.

WWE veteran Hurricane Helms gives advice to Nikki A.S.H. on every single show, as per his latest tweet.

The former Nikki Cross is now a bubbly, energetic, and lovable superhero named Nikki A.S.H. She debuted the gimmick back in June and it has since gotten a mostly positive reaction from the WWE Universe.

Many have compared her to former WWE Superstar Hurricane Helms. Fans who were around during the Ruthless Aggression Era might remember that Helms portrayed the character of a goofy superhero on WWE TV and the gimmick got over with the fans at the time.

He is currently a backstage producer in WWE. A fan recently tweeted at him and asked why he hasn't shown up backstage to give Nikki A.S.H. some "superhero advice." Helms responded to the fan and stated that he gives her advice on every single show. Check out the exchange below:

I do. Every single show. https://t.co/2NI9kNjm4P — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) July 28, 2021

Hurricane Helms is a big fan of the Nikki A.S.H. superhero gimmick

Hurricane Helms and Nikki A.S.H. had a heartwarming exchange on Twitter after she debuted her new gimmick on RAW and the former WWE Superstar made it clear that he will support Nikki at every step:

your blessing on this means so much to me. It’s important.



Nobody will ever ever replace Hurricane Helms. He’s one in a gazillion. I treasure your support and hope to make you proud as I carve my path.



I just gotta track the Hurricane down first! I keep missing him at #WWERaw — Nikki A.S.H , ALMOST SUPER HERO (@NikkiCrossWWE) June 22, 2021

Nikki A.S.H. recently spoke with Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda Wrestling before WWE Money In The Bank 2021. She stated that she would love to work with Hurricane Helms on WWE TV. She also seemed excited at the idea of performing in front of a live crowd. Check out Nikki's comments below:

"I would love that. I would be so over the moon to do that. I would love to do that. I would love to do this so let's just keep our fingers crossed," Nikki A.S.H revealed.

"I'm so excited and I keep saying that word, excited, but there's no other word that I can use because it's been such a journey this last year and a half and getting to feel that energy from fans, getting to reconnect with them, live in person, hear their reactions and see the reactions," said Nikki A.S.H.

Nikki A.S.H. is currently the RAW Women's Champion and is going to defend the belt against Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat match at SummerSlam 2021.

What are your thoughts on her gimmick? Do you think the character could get as over as that of Hurricane Helms?

