"Every word still stands" - 34-year-old WWE Superstar sends reflective message following humiliating RAW defeat

A 34-year-old WWE Superstar has delivered a message after a humiliating loss last night on RAW.

WWE RAW aired live last night from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Shayna Baszler defeated Nikki Cross in a match that only lasted a few seconds. Baszler immediately got Cross in the Kirifuda Clutch for the submission victory and then had a promo with Ronda Rousey after the match.

Following the embarrassing loss, Nikki Cross took to Twitter today and retweeted a promo she gave over two years ago. In the video, Cross states that she has absolutely no momentum, and the only thing she can do apart from getting more frustrated is to focus on being the best she can be in the ring. She added that there is a reason why she was the first-ever Scottish woman signed by the company.

"2 and a half years ago. Every word still stands," tweeted Nikki Cross.

Nikki Cross refers to WWE Superstar as her "adopted daughter"

Nikki Cross recently referred to a 29-year-old superstar as her stepdaughter on social media.

Cross has been obsessed with Candice LeRae for months on RAW. She and Emma competed in a Tag Team Turmoil match on the July 3 edition of RAW to determine the next challengers for the Women's Tag Team Championships. Cross abandoned Emma during the match to follow LeRae backstage after The Poison Pixie was eliminated. Deville and Green won the Tag Team Turmoil match and went on to capture the Women's Tag Team Championships last night on WWE RAW.

The former RAW Women's Champion graduated from the University of Edinburgh recently and was congratulated by Isla Dawn. Cross responded to Dawn and referred to the star as her "adopted daughter."

"Arghhhh thank you!!!!!!! Hope you are doing well! Appreciate you our little adopted daughter 😝," she tweeted.

Cross captured the RAW Women's Champion while portraying the Nikki A.S.H. character. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the veteran on WWE RAW.

