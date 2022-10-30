WWE Superstar and Honorary Uce of The Bloodline, Sami Zayn, has reassured fans that all is well within Roman Reigns' faction.

The animosity between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn continued on this week's SmackDown despite Reigns being present on the blue brand. Jey even snapped at the Tribal Chief during this week's segment, stating he does not care what the latter says.

However, Zayn came to the rescue of his fellow Bloodline member, calming The Tribal Chief down. The Honorary Uce also assured fans with a message on Twitter:

"Everything’s fine"- he tweeted

The segment ended with The Tribal Chief sending a warning to his cousin. He stated that if the latter doesn't fall in line, he'll take the "honorary" out of Zayn's title and make him a "full-blown uce." He added that they will also change Zayn's name to Sami Uso.

Roman Reigns and The Usos will be defending their titles at WWE Crown Jewel

The dissension within The Bloodline could not have come at a worse time. While Roman Reigns is slated to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. The Usos will also face The Brawling Brutes at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia with their Tag Team titles on the line.

The additions of Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn have bolstered the group's dominance and provided them with a new dynamic. However, Jey being at odds with the former NXT Champion has created unrest in their ranks.

One-half of the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions has stated multiple times that Zayn is not a part of their family and therefore does not belong in The Bloodline. However, Roman Reigns has accepted the Master Strategist as an official member of the group and therefore wants the duo to hash out their differences.

It'll be interesting to see if Roman's warning this week will have any effect on Jey Uso or if the latter continues to target Sami Zayn, which could lead to the downfall of the villainous stable.

What do you think is next for The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments and let us know!

