Ex-champion is currently the most over babyface despite WWE pushing Cody Rhodes for that position, claims Chris Van Vliet

TV host & podcaster Chris Van Vliet claimed LA Knight is now more over as a babyface than Cody Rhodes in WWE.

LA Knight debuted on the main roster last year. He has become one of the most popular superstars in the Stamford-based company since dropping the Max Dupri character and returning to his LA Knight persona. The former Million Dollar Champion now receives huge reactions from fans wherever he goes.

Speaking on The Mark Hoke Show, Chris Van Vliet addressed Knight's popularity. He claimed the 40-year-old is now more over as a babyface than Cody Rhodes.

"Man, Shaun is the best. Sorry, that's his real name. Shaun is the best and I've known him for years. And I think people seem to forget the fact that he was a world champion in IMPACT Wrestling. So, if you go back and you remember him as Eli Drake, yeah! You know, seeing all his great work in IMPACT and then in NWA, that 'Shoes of a Champion' promo is absolutely legendary," he said.

The 40-year-old added:

"I do feel like there's been some moments here where it's been a little bit of like start-stop, start-stop. Like, nobody gets a bigger reaction right now. I think it's not even arguable. I think it's just a fact right now. It's a fact of life. It's a fact of life that he's the most over babyface right now. And I know that they're pushing for people like Cody to be a bigger babyface but when LA Knight's music hits, my goodness, it's a massive reaction. I hope that this leads to something with him." [0:23 - 1:20]

LA Knight recently addressed his WWE status

At SummerSlam, LA Knight won the 25-man Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal. He has since been feuding with The Miz. The two superstars are scheduled to square off at Payback.

In a recent interview with Breakfast Television, The Megastar addressed his status in WWE.

"I don't wanna blow smoke but I just have to be honest. I wasn't positioned to be there. I wasn't positioned for this to happen. And so for it to happen that quickly, and for it to happen that strong, and with none of that extra push or support or whatever, and now we're making that happen, it's a whole other level. So, I think with that, the people have jumped on board, jumping on the gravy train, yeah! And we're gonna ride that thing all the way to the da*n top," he said.

