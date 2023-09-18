Ex-champions wrestled a dark match on SmackDown amid three-month absence from WWE TV

Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre competed in a dark match last Friday amid their absence from WWE TV.

Fyre and Dawn captured the NXT Women's Tag Team titles last February. The two ladies were drafted to SmackDown in the 2023 WWE Draft in April. Last June, they squared off against then-WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler in a unification match. However, they lost the bout.

Since losing the titles, Fyre and Dawn have not competed in any televised matches. Meanwhile, they wrestled in two live events in July. They also suffered defeat against Michin and Zelina Vega in a dark bout on the September 8 episode of SmackDown.

Dawn and Fyre had another dark match against Vega and Michin last Friday on SmackDown. However, the former champions lost again. According to Fightful Select, the bout was produced by Adam Pearce.

John Cena also competed in a dark match on WWE SmackDown

The latest episode of SmackDown witnessed several top moments, including the return of The Rock after several years of absence. It also saw John Cena get face-to-face with Solo Sikoa and almost deliver an Attitude Adjustment to Jimmy Uso before the show went off the air.

After the show, Cena teamed up with AJ Styles, who had earlier helped him counter an attack from Jimmy Uso, to defeat the latter and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match.

The bout was the second for the Leader of the Cenation since his return earlier this month. On September 8, the 16-time world champion teamed up with Seth Rollins to defeat Imperium's Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser at Superstar Spectacle in India.

