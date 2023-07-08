Ex-Superstar calls out female WWE stars for overdoing plastic surgeries; names one in particular

Former WWE Superstar Mike Maraldo (aka Ace Darling) recently called out female superstars for overdoing plastic surgeries.

Maraldo competed in the Stamford-based company during the 1990s. He shared the ring with several top superstars, including Kevin Nash, Shawn Michaels, and Kurt Angle. The 49-year-old also worked for other promotions, including WCW and ECW.

The former WWE performer was a guest on Rene Dupree's latest episode of Cafe de Rene when he addressed the subject of female superstars having plastic surgeries.

"Everyone of their gimmicks is either this. It's either they look like they're 19 years old and their gimmick is, 'This is my dream. I'm so happy to be here. Cheer for me,' right? And that's everyone that comes out, they're like, 'yay!' Or, 'I'm gonna get so much plastic surgery that I'm gonna look like I'm 20 years older than I really am," he said. [From 28:09 to 28:26]

Maraldo added:

"[What's up with all the Botox, man? It doesn't look good.] I think it's more than Botox. I mean they had some women on Monday Night that there was nothing real in their body at all. It was like Dana Brooke and I don't wanna start calling people by name." [From 28:32 to 29:18]

Check out the video below:

Rene Dupree recently commented on another female WWE Superstar

Maxxine Dupri has been working as a manager since her main roster debut in mid-2022. However, the 26-year-old recently made her in-ring debut when she teamed up with Alpha Academy to defeat Valhalla and The Vikings Raiders on RAW.

Despite picking her first victory on the Red Brand, Dupree did not seem impressed by Maxxine. The former Tag Champion claimed on the same episode of Cafe de Rene that she was more attractive before becoming an in-ring competitor.

"The Maxxine girl was a lot more attractive before she wrestled. [Yeah, before she did The Worm]. Yeah, that was bad. That was bad," he said.

