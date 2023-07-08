Maxxine Dupri was a lot more attractive before she started wrestling on WWE RAW, claims former superstar 

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree believes Maxxine Dupri was more attractive before she started competing on RAW.

Maxxine made her main roster debut in mid-2022 as the sister of Maximum Male Models' leader Max Dupri. While her on-screen brother later dropped the gimmick and returned to being LA Knight, she took control of the faction. However, she recently left the group and aligned herself with Alpha Academy on Monday Night RAW.

The Arizona native wrestled her first match since her main roster debut when she teamed up with Chad Gable and Otis to defeat The Viking Raiders and Valhalla on the Red Brand last Monday.

Speaking on Cafe de Rene, Dupree claimed that Maxxine was more attractive before competing in the ring. He also pointed out that her doing The Worm was "bad."

"The Maxxine girl was a lot more attractive before she wrestled. [Yeah, before she did The Worm]. Yeah, that was bad. That was bad," he said. [From 29:43 to 29:53]

Ronda Rousey liked Maxxine Dupri's wrestling gear on WWE RAW

While Rene Dupree thought Maxxine Dupri looked more attractive before getting in the ring, former Women's Tag Team Champion Ronda Rousey believed the Alpha Academy member looked "sexy" in her wrestling gear.

On a recent episode of After the Bell, Dupri disclosed that The Baddest Woman on the Planet liked her singlet.

"It was funny, right before I walked through gorilla, Ronda said to me, she's like, 'Finally, someone's making a singlet look sexy.' I'm like yes, that's what we're doing in 2023. I'm claiming whatever I want it to be and I'm making it sexy."

