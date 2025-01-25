Ex-writer names two biggest WWE conspiracy theories (Exclusive)

Several WWE conspiracy theories have circulated since Vince McMahon turned the company into a global phenomenon in the 1980s. Veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo recently recalled how many people believed rumors involving The Ultimate Warrior, Randy Savage, and Stephanie McMahon.

The Ultimate Warrior was one of WWE's top attractions in the late 1980s and early 1990s. In 1992, some fans questioned why the former WWE Champion had shorter hair and a smaller physique when he returned at WrestleMania 8.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, Russo said people incorrectly speculated that Kerry Von Erich portrayed a new version of Warrior:

"When he came back and worked with Goldust," Russo said, clarifying he worked with Warrior in 1996, not 1992. "Do you remember that? And, bro, a rumor on top of that one, a conspiracy on top of that one, was that Kerry Von Erich was actually the fake Warrior." [7:54 – 8:13]

Watch the video above to hear Russo's thoughts on whether Hulk Hogan should become an on-screen character again after fans booed him on RAW.

Vince Russo on Randy Savage and Stephanie McMahon WWE rumor

It has been speculated for many years that Randy Savage and Stephanie McMahon hooked up in the 1990s. While the rumor has never been confirmed, legendary manager Dutch Mantell said in 2022 that Savage had been told to "stay clear" of Vince McMahon's daughter.

Elaborating on wrestling conspiracy theories, Vince Russo said nothing beats the Savage and Stephanie story:

"And what was the biggest one of all? I would say the biggest one of all is Stephanie-Savage. I would have to say in wrestling that's probably the biggest one." [8:31 – 8:59]

In the same episode, Russo addressed a rumor from 2018 that he said something derogatory backstage about Mexican wrestlers.

Do you have any wrestling conspiracy theories to share? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

