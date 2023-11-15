Ex-WWE champion says having an angle with Roman Reigns now would "kill his career"

Wrestling veteran Stevie Richards recently criticized WWE for the booking of Roman Reigns.

Several top superstars have tried to dethrone The Tribal Chief over the past three years, including Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, John Cena, and Cody Rhodes. However, all of them failed to accomplish the mission. Reigns' latest victim was LA Knight, who lost to the leader of The Bloodline at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

During an episode of the Smackdown/RAW Review Show, Richards claimed superstars get negatively affected by losing to Reigns. He added that he would not want to have an angle with Reigns now because it would "kill his career."

"[Stone Cold Steve] Austin was probably the most over character outside of The Rock during that time and probably in the history of the company. So, if Austin jobs to Shawn Michaels at WrestlMania, are you saying that Austin's as over as he would be if he won? That's the general consensus you're talking about a blanket one-to-one analogy to LA Knight or Cody or anybody else," he said.

The former Hardcore Champion added:

"You're getting to the point they all fall short and here's your consolation prize. So, you're less over after that. Like, I wouldn't want an angle with Roman Reigns right now because it would kill my career." [From 10:56 -to 11:35]

Is WWE protecting Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania 40?

Roman Reigns has been working a lighter schedule in the past few years. In 2023, The Tribal Chief competed in only 11 matches.

Speaking on Busted Open Podcast, Hall of Famer Bully Ray claimed WWE is protecting the leader of The Bloodline and trying to keep him safe ahead of his potential clash with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

"Here's the deal. There are a lot of people pissed off about Roman Reigns and the amount of times he defends his championship. We can agree on that, correct? But we know he's an attraction that the WWE is trying to keep special and is also trying to keep safe because the bigger picture is Cody and 'Mania. And we're not gonna put Roman in situations where there's even a possibility he's going to get hurt, injured, which totally screws everything up. So, we're gonna be very very particular about where we put Roman. [Bubble wrap] Correct. He's insulated like the pope, like the president," he said.

