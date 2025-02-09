Ex-WWE champion sent Vince Russo money before talking to Vince McMahon, claims veteran (Exclusive)

A former WWE champion apparently sent Vince Russo money after asking for some advice regarding his on-screen gimmick. The veteran writer also talked about the circumstances in the Stamford-based promotion at the time.

Vince Russo said the abovementioned incident happened when Elias was returning to the active scene of WWE, with Vince McMahon in charge of the creative team. Before he met McMahon, the former 24/7 Champion asked Russo to help him come up with a new character.

While Russo helped Elias, his idea never made it to WWE TV because McMahon allegedly rejected it. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo explained how he tried to help the 37-year-old.

"Elias went as far as to send me money (...) Bro, if a talent wants to call me, bounce stuff off me, I am always gonna give them that. I don't want a dime from you. He actually sent me money because what happened was, Elias went away and Vince was gonna bring him back and the creative was freaking horrible. And he knew it was horrible, he was like, 'Vince, I will be dead in the water.' So we got on the phone together and I gave him a really, really good gimmick, and he went and pitched it to Vince and it was just so far over Vince's head that he couldn't comprehend it." [3:54 onwards]

Will Elias ever return to WWE?

According to Elias, a return to the Stamford-based promotion was possible. At a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, the former Ezekiel said how he could have a successful run with the global juggernaut later in his career, similar to Drew McIntyre.

"I’d love that. Look, you see how the business works by now. You could be gone, Carlito was gone for ten years, look at Drew McIntyre. These things happen, for sure. Everybody has their own little story. I’m not writing it off. It’s not an immediate, man, I gotta do that. But if the opportunities come up, sure, we’ll see," he said when asked about a potential comeback.

As of now, it remains to be seen whether Elias will ever return to WWE. He is hopeful of having another run with the sports entertainment giant at some point.

