Ex-WWE employee reveals unfortunate truth about Goldberg vs. Gunther (Exclusive)

Former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg recently returned to RAW and challenged Guther for a match. The World Heavyweight Champion accepted the challenge and a match between the two is now set for next month's Saturday Night's Main Event.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo pointed out the problem regarding the build for the match recently. During the latest episode of RAW, Gunther called out Goldberg, but the 58-year-old wasn't scheduled to be at the show.

Addressing the same during Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo claimed Gunther's promo made him look weak. The fact that Gunther delivered a fiery promo when Goldberg wasn't present, but didn't say anything last week in front of Da Man, makes Gunther look scared.

"The casuals, they see that stuff. They see that. I mean you know Goldberg ate him up last week but Gunther's puffing his chest out when Goldberg's not in the building, I mean you're you're dead on bro," Russo said. [24:03 onwards]

Goldberg is all set to wrestle his final match in WWE at Saturday Night's Main Event. The four-time World Champion had announced earlier that he would wrestle his final match in 2025 before retiring, and that bout appears to be against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

