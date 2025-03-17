Ex-WWE employee is unsure why Ric Flair is angry with him (Exclusive)

Ric Flair recently made some comments about a former WWE employee. However, this ex-employee is unsure why.

Ad

Vince Russo addressed Ric Flair's comments about him. After John Cena turned heel at WWE Elimination Chamber, Flair tweeted that the Cenation leader would have to go through him to win a 17th World Title. Vince Russo claimed that Flair is trying so hard to be involved in the storyline for WrestleMania 41. These comments didn't sit well with The Nature Boy, who asked him to stop using his name for ratings. He clarified that he works for Tony Khan, who allows him to attend shows like the Hall of Fame.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws with host Dr. Chris Featherstone, former WWE writer Vince Russo addressed Flair's comments, stating that he is unsure what triggered the Hall of Famer.

"I swear to God, I don't know what he is talking about. I do not know what I said that triggered that. Chris, I swear, I have no idea what he is talking about. I wish he would have referenced it because I do not know what he is talking about....I have no idea, man. Normally, if someone is going to say something like that, you immediately know what triggered it. I have no idea what I said that brought that on. I have no idea." [2:11 - 2:45]

Ad

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Ad

Vince Russo previously claimed that he never badmouthed Ric Flair

Vince Russo is an industry expert who previously worked for WWE as a writer. Due to his experience, Russo analyzes the wrestling business and gives his honest, unfiltered opinions on current events. However, some of these comments may not go down well with everyone, which is what happened with Ric Flair.

Ad

Speaking on the latest episode of BroDown Live, Vince Russo addressed Flair's tweet about him, stating that he doesn't know why the Hall of Famer was angry with him. He further added that he has not said anything to trigger this response.

"Mac, I swear to you I saw that comment, I have no idea what he's talking about. I have no idea what he is talking about. I never badmouth Ric Flair. I don't have anything to say bad about Ric Flair. I always put Charlotte over, I think Charlotte's the greatest. I saw that and I swear bro, I have no idea what he is talking about." [3:15 - 3:43]

Ad

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Flair will respond to Vince Russo's latest comments.

If you use the quote from the first half of the article, please link back to the original source with an H/T to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback