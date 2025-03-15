WWE veteran reacts after Ric Flair publicly calls him out, claims he never badmouthed The Nature Boy (Exclusive)

Ric Flair remains one of the most unpredictable personalities in pro wrestling as the Nature Boy recently went on the offensive against wrestling veteran Vince Russo. The former WWE head writer has now responded and has no clue why Flair is annoyed with him.

Ric Flair recently turned heads with a post, warning Vince Russo not to use his name to get "ratings." The former World Champion also claimed he still worked for his friend and "employer" Tony Khan, despite reports of him leaving AEW months ago. Flair also mentioned his daughter Charlotte while expressing his displeasure about his relations with Vince Russo.

During the latest episode of BroDown Live, Russo admitted he saw Flair's comments and was unaware of what had enraged the WWE Hall of Famer. The veteran writer stressed he'd never talked ill about the Nature Boy and has also consistently put over Charlotte as the greatest women's wrestler in history.

Vince said the following in response to the Flair issue:

"Mac, I swear to you I saw that comment, I have no idea what he's talking about. I have no idea what he is talking about. I never badmouth Ric Flair. I don't have anything to say bad about Ric Flair. I always put Charlotte over, I think Charlotte's the greatest. I saw that and I swear bro, I have no idea what he is talking about." [3:15 - 3:43]

Vince Russo faced a similar situation with JBL not too long ago when Bradshaw caught wind of some false statements that were doing the rounds. Russo got in touch with the Hall of Famer and cleared the air and seemingly hopes to do the same in Ric Flair's case. Vince continued:

"First of all, I have subscribers, bro, I don't get ratings. I had the same thing a couple of months ago with JBL and I couldn't understand it and then I got to the bottom of it where somebody told JBL something I said and he believed it. I never said it. So, I'm wondering if somebody told Flair I said something." [From 3:44 onwards]

Wrestlers and personalities not getting along is common in the business, but most of them also end up becoming friends again as time passes.

