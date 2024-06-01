Ex-WWE female talent says Vince McMahon turned on her after she refused to "f**k" him

Over the years, Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has fired many superstars for their inability to get over with fans. However, a former host in the company claims her relationship with McMahon deteriorated for a different reason.

The former WWE personality in question is Missy Hyatt. The 60-year-old had a short stint in the Stamford-based company in 1987. The company initially hired her to replace Roddy Piper's Piper's Pit segment with Missy's Manor. However, her show got canceled as she left the promotion and returned to UWF only a few weeks later.

In a recent interview with Cafe de Rene, Hyatt addressed her time in the Stamford-based company. She claimed the Missy's Manor segments were horrible, pointing out that the babyface character they had her playing would have never connected with the fans. Meanwhile, she begged Vince McMahon to let her go out in front of the crowd in her pre-WWE Missy Hyatt character. However, he refused.

Trending

Meanwhile, she claimed one of the reasons Vince McMahon turned on her during her time in WWE was her refusal to sleep with him:

"Another thing is I wouldn't f**k Vince [McMahon], that was another thing. He was really all into me until he tried to get into my hotel room and I pushed him out. And the next thing I know we're in Anaheim and he's like, 'Well, we want you to be a Federette and then you're gonna do something with The Honky Tonk Man and do something with him. And I'm like, 'I don't know if I wanna be a Federette.' One of three or one of two, be one of three or something that takes ring jackets. I'm thinking I'm Missy Hyatt. I've only been in the business like two-three years but I still knew that I didn't wanna be a Federette and take ring jackets," she said. [From 01:23 to 02:01]

Missy Hyatt says she left WWE on good terms

Despite her relationship with Vince McMahon allegedly being affected by her refusal to sleep with him, Missy Hyatt disclosed that she did not leave WWE on bad terms.

In her interview with Cafe de Rene, the former WCW star revealed more details about her departure from the Stamford-based company:

"I said, 'No, thank you. Maybe there's, you know...' And I left it nice, I didn't like storm out or anything like that. I thanked him [Vince McMahon] for the opportunity. I said, 'Maybe there'll be another time that I have another opportunity to come up here. But I don't think right now that's the best thing for me,'" she said. [From 02:02 to 02:18]

While Missy Hyatt had no romantic relationship with Vince McMahon, she recently revealed that she dated Hall of Famer Jim Ross for two years after his wife died seven years ago.

What did you think of Missy Hyatt's short stint in the Stamford-based company? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback