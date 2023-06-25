"The best s*x I've ever had" - When ex-WWE star recalled dating Hollywood actor Jason Hervey

Over the past few decades, several WWE Superstars have dated celebrities. While Dolph Ziggler, for instance, had a brief romance with Amy Schumer, Stacy Keibler had a two-year relationship with Academy Award winner George Clooney.

Former WWE Superstar Missy Hyatt also dated a celebrity. In her autobiography, Missy Hyatt: First Lady of Wrestling, the 59-year-old recalled her experience dating Hollywood star Jason Hervey. She disclosed that his voice sounded like a kid when she first talked to him on the phone. However, he looked older when they met.

The former WCW star also revealed that she invited him back to her apartment on their first date.

"So we had dinner, and then we talked, and then I invited him back to my place. I guess it goes without saying that he wound up missing his flight. Actually, he didn't leave my apartment for four days," Hyatt wrote.

While dating Hervey, Hyatt did not save any money. She stated that they always spent "whatever money we saw." The former pro wrestling manager also recalled them spending eight thousand dollars in only an hour in New York.

"We flew into New York City one afternoon and spent eight thousand dollars in an hour at Barney's. Then we rushed back to the hotel room, laid out all the loot across the bed, and made love. That was probably the best s*x I've ever had. Rolling around on Ferragamo shoes and Chanel purses. I was screaming so loud that people were giggling in the hotel hallway," Hyatt added.

Missy Hyatt and Jason Hervey's relationship lasted nearly two years before the couple split and went their separate ways.

What happened between ex-WWE star Missy Hyatt and Ted Turner?

After leaving WWE in 1987, Missy Hyatt joined WCW. However, she had an uncomfortable encounter with the promotion's owner, Ted Turner.

In her autobiography, Missy Hyatt: First Lady of Wrestling, the 59-year-old detailed her first meeting with Turner, stating that the media proprietor "creeped her out."

"He took two steps towards me, and then we came together; he put out his hand, and I put out mine, but then he reached past my hand and slipped his arm around my waist. It was a real [sic] slick move. He slid in real close, pressing his side up against my b***s. He was wearing a cheap-a** JCPenney suit. And I could smell the bourbon on his breath, either bourbon or scotch. As he snuggled up even closer, he whispered in my ear, 'Hey, baby, want to mud wrestle?' Then he grabbed my a**. Now, of course, this happened before he was with Jane Fonda. But it still creeped me out," Hyatt wrote.

