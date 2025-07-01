Ex-WWE figure thanks Vince McMahon for a major "slap in the face" moment (Exclusive)

An ex-WWE figure and writer revealed that a single statement made by Vince McMahon was a "slap in the face", but in a positive way. He went on to thank his former boss.

Ad

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, ex-WWE figure Vince Russo spoke in detail about his criticism of the most "hardcore" part of the wrestling fanbase online. His critique primarily has to do with the fact that he believes that these fans don't have any life outside of wrestling, and that it's the only thing they care about.

Vince Russo recalled how Vince McMahon told him to hire a nanny so he could focus on his work, and this was the "slap in the face" he needed:

Ad

Trending

"I am so grateful for the day Vince McMahon told me to hire a nanny to watch my kids. That was reality slapping me in the face. That was my wake-up call, and I thank him for that. I'm so glad that happened. At that point in time, I was so entrenched in my work, my family was on the back burner. I'm ashamed to say that, but that's the reality. Him [McMahon] saying that to me woke me up. When I went to WCW, it wasn't that way anymore." (9:00-9:40)

Ad

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

You can watch the full video below:

Ad

A 62-year-old ex-WWE figure should be scared for his life after betraying Vince McMahon, says Vince Russo

Vince Russo believes that the 62-year-old ex-head of WWE Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis, should be scared for his life after agreeing to assist Janel Grant and her legal team in the case against Vince McMahon. This came as a result of Laurinaitis seemingly wanting to move on with his life.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a past episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo said that if he were John Laurinaitis, he wouldn't leave the house:

"I swear to god, if I'm John Laurinitis, I ain't leaving the house. I'm pulling down the blinds, I'm shutting off the lights. Remember Sonny Corleone at the toll booth, bro? [From the film The Godfather] This is mafia, this is the rat, bro, this is the sellout. (1:01-1:32)

Ad

Russo added that Laurinaitis flip-flopping sides in this entire legal case means that McMahon's defense is likely to tear the 62-year-old's credibility apart. A few minutes later, the ex-WWE writer stated his opinion that McMahon likely had far too much power over John Laurinaitis, and the latter couldn't say no to anything as his job was likely on the line.

If you use any quotes from the article, please provide credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling, and don't forget to embed the episode of Writing with Russo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action