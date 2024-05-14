Ex-WWE name gives surprising answer on who disappointed him when facing top stars; wrestled Seth Rollins among others

Many of today's top WWE Superstars crossed paths years ago while making their names on the independent wrestling scene, and in smaller promotions like Ring of Honor. A current AEW star was previously signed to WWE, and now he's provided a unique take on coming up in the pro wrestling business.

Dutch of The Righteous has been wrestling since January 2010. Later that year, the then-rookie signed a WWE developmental contract with FCW and was known as Bobby Dutch. He would work with several talents who later became top names such as Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Tonga Loa, Xavier Woods, Bo Dallas, and Big E, among others. The current AEW star paid $100 to work a WWE tryout in March 2010 and was under contract until August 2011.

In his recent appearance on AEW's Hey! (EW) digital series, the 37-year-old New York City native was asked who disappointed him the most back when he was facing future top stars like Rollins and Woods. Dutch gave a surprising response and named himself as the biggest disappointment.

"I’d probably say myself... I disappointed myself the most. But a lot of those guys have a lot of money now, but money isn’t everything. Family is everything," Dutch said. (H/T WrestleZone)

Dutch and longtime partner Vincent of The Righteous are currently in a faction with Lance Archer, led by Jake Roberts. Their last AEW match was a Collision loss to Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Katsuyori Shibata on March 30. Their last ROH match came at the April 27 tapings as they defeated Parker Lee, Tommy Mars, and Nikki Eight.

Dutch on a major accident that happened during a match against Roman Reigns WWE Superstar

Dutch fka Bill Carr spent more than one year in FCW, the WWE developmental territory that ended up being NXT. One of the most infamous bouts came when Dutch wrestled Leakee before he evolved into Roman Reigns

Word previously got out that Dutch actually defecated on himself during one of those matches with the future Tribal Chief. During the same edition of Hey! (EW), he was asked by RJ City if he really "s**t his pants" while wrestling Roman. The 14-year veteran confessed that the story was indeed true.

"Uh, yeah... that's true. That’s true. [RJ asks if Dutch acknowledges that] Yeah, I guess I do. That wasn’t really supposed to be made public, but that’s fine. We’ll get past that because we’re family now," Dutch said.

Dutch's final match as a WWE talent was a loss to Derrick Bateman aka EC3 on August 4, 2011, at an FCW live event. It remains to be seen what the future holds for The Righteous in AEW.

