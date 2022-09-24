"You've got to wait till this thing is settled" - Former WWE personality claims that Vince McMahon's allegations cannot be discussed without the right facts (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has claimed that the recent allegations made against Vince McMahon cannot be discussed until all the facts are right.

McMahon retired from WWE in July this year after reports emerged of him paying hush money to former female employees. The former Chairman's retirement saw a shift in power to Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, who became Co-CEOs, while Triple H became Chief Content Officer.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo, former WWE star EC3, and host Dr. Chris Featherstone discussed McMahon's departure from the company.

Russo stated that he wouldn't have any problems with the situation if McMahon is proven innocent. However, he believes that a discussion shouldn't be considered until the final verdict is revealed.

"No, you've got to wait till this thing is settled. Like I said man, if he's innocent and did nothing and scot-free, I have no problem with it. But I don't think you can have a discussion until all the facts are right," said Russo. [6:50 – 7:10]

EC3 believes that Vince McMahon was aware that his allegations were going to get revealed

During the same conversation on The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE star EC3 provided his theory regarding the Vince McMahon controversy.

The former WWE star believes the former Chairman had his last hurrah at this year's WrestleMania 38 when he shared the ring with long-term on-screen rival Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"Here's my theory and I don't know this to be true but from what I gathered from, you know, the Austin appearance at the last WrestleMania and how heavily Vince was involved and taking the stunner and doing all that jargon and keystone cops. Like I felt to him, he knew what was coming and that was his last hurrah. I feel like he had it like he knew it was gonna happen."

#F’ [email protected] ! @AllFNWrestling According to Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is considering inducting Vince McMahon into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame, including an entire “farewell” presentation planned for Wrestlemania 39 weekend According to Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is considering inducting Vince McMahon into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame, including an entire “farewell” presentation planned for Wrestlemania 39 weekend https://t.co/bES3DFhTmq

Recent reports have suggested that McMahon could be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next year at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood. It remains to be seen what the company has in plans to induct the legendary Chairman.

