Ex-WWE personality reveals untold surprising details of WWE's potential plans for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns

WWE fans have been expecting The Rock to go head-to-head against his cousin, Roman Reigns, for a few years. A former WWE personality recently revealed untold details about the company's previous plans for the anticipated match.

The former personality in question is Matt Camp. On his The Wrestling Matt podcast, Camp disclosed details that he claimed fans might not know about a seemingly planned return for The Rock at WrestleMania 38 to confront The Tribal Chief after the latter defeated Brock Lesnar to unify the Universal and WWE Championships, planting the seeds for a match at WrestleMania 39.

Camp pointed out that he and several WWE employees were prepared for The Final Boss to show up at The Show of Shows in 2022. The former personality stated that a white SUV, believed to be The Rock's, pulled up to the building, and Vince McMahon uncharacteristically left the gorilla position during the show.

"I was told by multiple people that The Rock may have pulled up to the building in Dallas on that night. There was some kind of white SUV; there was commotion! I know Vince [McMahon] came out of gorilla, which does not typically happen during the show. And there were a decent amount of people who believed The Rock was in there, and something happened. I know Roman got banged up in that match," he said.

Camp also claimed the production team had special instructions on the night of WWE WrestleMania 38, seemingly related to a potential surprise appearance. However, The Great One never showed up on camera.

"I also know that production was not going to do a back-call. That was like that four-minute video package that the production team would have to throw together of all of the highlights from the show and put it right at the end. It wasn't supposed to happen for a reason. Now, as we know, there was no Rock appearance. There was no Rock appearance that night. There was no Rock appearance for quite some time," he added. [8:51 - 9:59]

The Rock confessed there were plans for him to face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39

Although The People's Champion never mentioned any scrapped plans for an appearance at WrestleMania 38, The Rock disclosed on The Pat McAfee Show that he had discussed with the Stamford-based promotion about a potential match against former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

The former WWE Champion disclosed that Nick Khan brought him and Vince McMahon together to discuss the potential match, and both parties agreed to do it during a meeting in Los Angeles in early 2022. However, they later changed plans.

"So then we had a year to really think about this. So the north star thought was, 'Okay, let's not do something good. Let's not do something great. Let's do something unprecedented!' A match, great! Roman Reigns is an incredible athlete! We can have the match, but the bigger thought was, 'What can we do for fans and the business that we love, where WrestleMania isn't the end of something; it's actually the beginning of something bigger?''' he said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

The Rock returned earlier this year to tease going after Reigns. Nevertheless, plans were changed again due to fans' reaction after Cody Rhodes seemingly forfeited his spot at WrestleMania XL to The Final Boss. It would be interesting to see if the two cousins will go head-to-head in the future.

