Ex-WWE star agrees with Road Dogg's controversial Bret Hart remarks

Road Dogg, real name Brian James, has received support from former WWE Superstar Mideon following his hotly debated comments about Bret Hart.

The D-Generation X member trended for several days on social media last week after claiming to be more entertaining than Hart. His remarks sparked backlash online, with many jumping to The Hitman's defense.

Mideon, who worked for WWE between 1996 and 2001, appeared on Monte & The Pharaoh alongside his former tag team partner Henry O. Godwinn. The 53-year-old agreed with Road Dogg's remarks but added that Hart was a better in-ring performer:

"Oh, a hundred percent, better sports entertainer," Mideon said when asked about Road Dogg's comments. "Not a better wrestler. Other than him [Henry O. Godwinn], Road Dogg is my best friend. We lived together, we did everything. Brian is not afraid to rock the boat." [34:21 – 34:42]

Hart is considered by many to be among the best technical wrestlers in WWE history. One of his most notable in-ring performances came in 1996 when he wrestled Shawn Michaels in an Iron Man Match at WrestleMania 12.

Mideon on the positives and negatives of Bret Hart's wrestling persona

The terms "professional wrestling" and "sports entertainment" often create debate among fans and performers. While some prefer the in-ring aspect of the business, others tune in to watch entertaining storylines.

In Mideon's opinion, Bret Hart could have been a marquee fan favorite like the iconic Bruno Sammartino if he had wrestled in a previous generation. However, he believes the former WCW and WWE star did not provide the same level of entertainment as other megastars from his era:

"Bret would have been a Bruno Sammartino if he maybe would have been about 15 years earlier," Mideon continued. "Bret is one of the best in-ring wrestlers of all time. No charisma. Perfect example, look at Lance Storm, fantastic guy. Chris Benoit, fantastic wrestler. That's why you give them a manager or something." [34:44 – 35:07]

Mideon also spoke about the time when The Undertaker reacted furiously after a 487-pound rival injured three people in the space of a few months.

