Ex-WWE star agrees it would be "silly and weird" for surprising name to win the World Heavyweight Championship

Jey Uso's run in WWE as the World Heavyweight Champion has already raised some questions among the experts and the audience. Meanwhile, Matthew Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English) thinks it would be very dicey of the management to put the title on Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event.
Earlier this year, Logan Paul defeated AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41 and slowly moved up the ladder to claim a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. Later, Jey Uso and The Maverick crossed paths, and the management eventually booked a title match for Saturday Night's Main Event.
Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt agreed with the host that it would be silly to make Uso lose his first premium live event title defense against Logan Paul. Moreover, he added that it would be weird for the title to change hands randomly at a B-level event.
"[It honestly would be silly to give Logan Paul the World Heavyweight Championship] on Saturday Night's Main Event randomly after Backlash? Yeah! It would be so f***ing weird," English said. (From 30:55 to 31:05)
WWE Hall of Famer thinks Logan Paul will win the World Heavyweight Championship in 2025
A few years ago, Logan Paul challenged for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and lost to Roman Reigns. Later, he won the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio and held the title for over 200 days before losing it to LA Knight.
Speaking on Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley gave his honest opinion of The Maverick and believes he has significantly improved and is accepted by superstars in the locker room. Moreover, he thinks there's a high possibility that Paul wins the World Heavyweight Championship before the end of the year.
"I have a funny feeling that by the end of the year, you might hear, 'And new WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Logan Paul,'" Dudley said. [From 34:20 to 34:35]
It'll be interesting to see which star leaves Florida with the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event.
