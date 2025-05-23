Ex-WWE star agrees it would be "silly and weird" for surprising name to win the World Heavyweight Championship

Jey Uso's run in WWE as the World Heavyweight Champion has already raised some questions among the experts and the audience. Meanwhile, Matthew Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English) thinks it would be very dicey of the management to put the title on Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ad

Earlier this year, Logan Paul defeated AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41 and slowly moved up the ladder to claim a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. Later, Jey Uso and The Maverick crossed paths, and the management eventually booked a title match for Saturday Night's Main Event.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt agreed with the host that it would be silly to make Uso lose his first premium live event title defense against Logan Paul. Moreover, he added that it would be weird for the title to change hands randomly at a B-level event.

Ad

Trending

"[It honestly would be silly to give Logan Paul the World Heavyweight Championship] on Saturday Night's Main Event randomly after Backlash? Yeah! It would be so f***ing weird," English said. (From 30:55 to 31:05)

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer thinks Logan Paul will win the World Heavyweight Championship in 2025

A few years ago, Logan Paul challenged for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and lost to Roman Reigns. Later, he won the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio and held the title for over 200 days before losing it to LA Knight.

Speaking on Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley gave his honest opinion of The Maverick and believes he has significantly improved and is accepted by superstars in the locker room. Moreover, he thinks there's a high possibility that Paul wins the World Heavyweight Championship before the end of the year.

Ad

"I have a funny feeling that by the end of the year, you might hear, 'And new WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Logan Paul,'" Dudley said. [From 34:20 to 34:35]

Ad

It'll be interesting to see which star leaves Florida with the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit the Rebooked Wrestling podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More