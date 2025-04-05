Ex-WWE star avoided talking to Stephanie McMahon around Triple H; says The Game never gave him a good vibe

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have been together for nearly 25 years. A former superstar recently addressed his relationship with The Billion Dollar Princess, disclosing why he avoided talking to her around The Game.

Stevie Richards joined the Stamford-based company in mid-1999. He spent nearly nine years as an active competitor before he was released from his contract. In a recent episode of The Stevie Richards Show, the former Hardcore Champion recalled Stephanie McMahon becoming the head of creative. He disclosed that she never handed him a promo, produced, or directed any of his matches. However, he stated that she was always courteous to him. He pointed out that she would greet him and ask him what he was doing.

Although Richards usually had a small chat with Stephanie, he avoided doing so when Triple H was with her. He explained that The Game never gave him a good vibe:

"If she was with Hunter, I would say hello and get the hell out of there because that guy never gave me a good vibe ever," he said. [2:24 - 2:31]

Stevie Richards recalled how the WWE locker room noticed Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's romance

In the same episode of The Stevie Richards Show, the former WWE star recalled how Stephanie McMahon's reaction to Triple H getting injured during his match against Mick Foley at Royal Rumble 2000 made the locker room realize they were together.

Richards disclosed that The Billion Dollar Princess was extremely worried about the current WWE Chief Content Officer:

"I remember when Hunter went through the pallet that had the nail in it at the Garden vs. Mick Foley. Remember that vs. Cactus? I remember when he was on the stretcher afterwards and they were looking at him. They were trying to just take him to the hospital to see if he needed stitches. That's when everybody was clued that they were together. The way they were interacting and how worried she was and hovering over him," he said.

Stephanie McMahon recently stated on her new show, Stephanie's Places, that she is still "very much in love" with her husband after 25 years of being together.

Please credit The Stevie Richards Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

