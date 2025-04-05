Ex-WWE star recalls how the locker room realized Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were together

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon fell in love with each other while working together in WWE. Former Hardcore Champion Stevie Richards recently recalled how the locker room realized The Game and The Billion Dollar Princess were in a relationship.

In late 1999, Triple H and Stephanie became an on-screen couple. Their romance, however, turned legitimate as they dated for nearly three years before tying the knot in 2003. The current WWE Chief Content Officer and the former WWE Chairwoman & co-CEO, who celebrated their 21st anniversary last October, now have three daughters.

On a recent episode of The Stevie Richards Show, the former superstar recalled how the locker room noticed that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were romantically involved. He claimed The Billion Dollar Princess' reaction to The Game getting injured in his match against Mick Foley at Royal Rumble 2000 gave it away:

"I remember when Hunter went through the pallet that had the nail in it at the Garden vs. Mick Foley. Remember that vs. Cactus? I remember when he was on the stretcher afterwards and they were looking at him. They were trying to just take him to the hospital to see if he needed stitches. That's when everybody was clued that they were together. The way they were interacting and how worried she was and hovering over him," he said. [1:22 - 1:49]

Stephanie McMahon is still "very much in love" with the WWE CCO

The former WWE Chairwoman recently launched her show, Stephanie's Places, where she interviews several top superstars. In the first episode, The Billion Dollar Princess chatted with CM Punk. She also had a brief conversation with her husband, Triple H, as they spoke about WWE returns.

As The Game recalled returning from a serious injury in 2001, his wife pointed out that she remembered that time because they were together. She stated that she was in love with him at the time, adding that she still is very much:

"So, I remember this because I was with you. It was the first time that I had ever seen you have a moment of doubt. And so, here I am, I'm all in love with you and everything, and still am very much, and you told me you were nervous that they weren't gonna care," she said.

In the same episode, Stephanie revealed that she was not ready to become a mother. She also disclosed why she left the Stamford-based company in the show's intro.

Please credit The Stevie Richards Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

