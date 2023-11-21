Ex-WWE star claims The Bellas, Natalya, and other Total Divas stars were legitimately jealous of her

Mandy Rose recently claimed several top female WWE Superstars were jealous of her when she joined the cast of Total Divas.

God's Greatest Creation signed with the Stamford-based company in 2015 after competing in Tough Enough. That same year, the company added her to the fifth season of Total Divas, starring Eva Marie, Natalya, The Bellas, Alicia Fox, Saraya (Paige), and Rosa Mendes.

On the Power Alphas podcast, Rose recalled her first meeting with Total Divas co-stars. She claimed they were legitimately jealous of her.

"I get to the first meeting where we're gonna be filming it, of course. Mark Carrano brings me into the room. I walk in, Mark Carrano is like holding my hand 'cause he obviously wants to make it a thing as well. And they're all like at a table. They told them that they have a special surprise. They didn't know what the surprise was. There are always surprises in WWE. So, I come in, and I could just see the look on everyone's faces, like, 'Who's this b*tch?' But also like, 'All right,' like, the typical, 'Hi!' That's what I was getting."

The former NXT Women's Champion added:

"It was like, 'Yeah, you don't belong here.' Or like the first thing Paige said was like, 'But can you wrestle?' Or whatever it was. So, they're very concerned about me getting training done and putting in the work, which I totally understand. (...) Like, I get it, but I also feel like there was a lot of shade and jealousy. Yes, I threw that word out 'jealousy' happening, and it's okay. We all go through it." [10:35 - 11:53]

Mandy Rose says former WWE star Eva Marie wasn't jealous of her

On the fifth season of Total Divas, Mandy Rose was seemingly forming a friendship with Eva Marie. The former NXT Women's Champion opened up about her relationship with The All Red Everything on Power Alphas.

God's Greatest Creation claimed that Eva Marie was not jealous of her like other WWE Superstars.

"Right off the bat, I hit it off with Eva Marie, which was on television you guys saw. I don't know if we just like had a lot in common. She was very sweet to me. We chatted about things. I didn't really sense much jealousy at all from Eva Marie." [11:59 - 12:16]

