Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose opened up about having real-life heat with former TNA star Raquel (Gabi Castrovinci).

Rose and Raquel participated in the 2015 WWE Tough Enough competition. While God's Greatest Creation later signed with the Stamford-based company, the Brazilian joined TNA in 2016. However, her stint ended about a year later. Raquel then competed for a few months on the independent circuit before stepping away from wrestling.

Speaking on the recent episode of her Power Alphas podcast, Rose recalled having heat with Raquel during Tough Enough.

"Me and Gabi [Raquel] didn't get along. From the beginning, we got along. I knew her from WBFF fitness training but I don't know what happened. She was just like so nasty. I don't know if she didn't understand that like this is reality TV so like this is how we roll. But she was like cutting deep with stuff that like secrets that I told her or confided in her or like other girls that like I feel like wasn't really meant to be put out on television like, for instance, the b**b thingy," she said. [6:44 - 7:19]

The former WWE NXT Women's Champion added:

"That one time when she like brought up my b**bs and how like they're crooked or something and like 'You have to get your b**bs...' I don't even know. It was like so irrelevant and so dumb that I was just like [confused]. I was almost like, 'Are you trying to create this to like make it a thing cuz you think you have some deep dark secret about me?' But like it's not a secret cuz like it's not that big of a deal and like you couldn't even notice but like I noticed obviously." [8:28 - 8:51]

Raquel had a crush on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Several top superstars appeared on the sixth season of Tough Enough in 2015 to give advice and help the competitors, including current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

During that episode, Raquel (Gabi Castrovinci) confessed to having a crush on The Tribal Chief.

"That man is so beautiful. His [Roman Reigns] face, his eyes, his hair. I swear to God I got wet," she said.

