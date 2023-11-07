33-year-old former WWE champion returning after 16 months of absence for a major match at WrestleMania 40 would be "fire," she believes

Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose has addressed the idea of returning to WWE to face Trish Stratus at WrestleMania 40.

Rose spent nearly seven years in the Stamford-based company between 2015 and 2022. During her stint, she was regularly compared to Hall of Famer Trish Stratus because of her looks. The 33-year-old disclosed in a previous interview with Chris Van Vliet that she was grateful for that comparison.

In a recent Q&A session on Instagram, a fan suggested that Rose face Stratus in a boxing match at WrestleMania 40 in 2024. The former leader of Toxic Attraction seemingly liked the idea.

"That would be fire. Noted," Rose said.

Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose might have already retired from wrestling nearly a year after release. Check out the details here.

A current WWE star is being compared to Trish Stratus and Mandy Rose

Another superstar who has been compared to Trish Stratus is former NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. Some even compared her to Mandy Rose.

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, the 24-year-old NXT star discussed these comparisons. She disclosed that she always loves to hear that, claiming it is a compliment to be compared to these two ladies.

"I definitely feel like it's a compliment, of course. Mandy Rose is beautiful, and she was great and really elevated herself when she came down to NXT. That, right there, is one of the biggest compliments I think I could ever receive. Trish Stratus was the one who put women's wrestling on the board. That's a really big compliment. I always love to hear that." [H/T: Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Mandy Rose looked like WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus five times. Check out the list here.

Please give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here