"I'm not embarrassed" - Ex-WWE star Mandy Rose opens up about having uneven breasts after getting implants

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently opened up about having problems with her breast implants after getting them a decade ago.

God's Greatest Creation participated in the 2015 Tough Enough competition before signing with WWE. Two years earlier, the 33-year-old had breast enhancement surgery as she competed in professional fitness competitions as a bodybuilder competitor.

During the latest episode of her Power Alphas podcast, Rose revealed that she had problems with her implants that left her feeling her breasts were uneven. She pointed out that she probably made a mistake by training too soon after the procedure.

"So, I had gotten my b**bs done in 2013 and I trained a lot. I was competing with bodybuilding and stuff. So, like, you guys know if you're in that world like you need to rest and recover for a while and like you really shouldn't be training your chest for a long time. Really like sometimes they say you shouldn't even really train your chest if you have implants because you don't really need to," she said.

The former WWE NXT Women's Champion added:

"I had like an issue with one of my b**bs where it was kinda just like, I had like a little bit, I don't know. I don't wanna say they were uneven but like basically everytime you contract your muscle it pushes down on your implant. So, however, I probably started lifting too soon and like I felt like one of my, I think it was might right one, was like a little bit lower than the left or like whatever. I don't know, they say that your b**bs are never like symmetrical, right? So, like it's whatever. It's really not that big of a deal. I'm not embarrassed about it. Like, I'll talk about it." [7:23 - 8:25]

Mandy Rose returning after 16 months of absence for a major match at WWE WrestleMania 40 would be "fire," she believes. Check out her comments here.

Will Ex-WWE star Mandy Rose return to the ring?

Mandy Rose joined WWE in 2015 and spent nearly seven years as an active competitor on NXT, SmackDown, and Monday Night RAW. The 33-year-old held the NXT Women's Championship for 413 days before dropping it to Roxanne Perez ahead of her release in December 2022. She has since stepped away from wrestling.

During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, Rose addressed whether she intends to return to the ring.

"So, I'm grateful that you guys miss me in the ring, obviously. And it's been a minute. It's actually gonna be a year soon. I don't know when I'll be returning to the ring. I'm not really sure if I'll be returning to the ring. I'm not really sure if I'm not gonna be returning to the ring. It's really up in the air. I know it's not the best answer but it's really all I can say right now," she said.

"If the right phone call comes around" - Mandy Rose is open to joining AEW in 2024. Check out her comments here.

Please credit Power Alphas and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.